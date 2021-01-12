Box: Bayless 54, Crossroads College Prep 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Crossroads College Prep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|2-3
|2-0
|194/39
|244/49
|Crossroads College Prep
|0-1
|0-1
|26/5
|54/11
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sherrell Van (Jr.)
|21
|10-13
|0-3
|1-1
|1
|Cayla Anderson (Sr.)
|14
|5-14
|0-1
|4-8
|1
|Ella Follen (#34)
|5
|2-5
|0
|1-2
|0
|Janine Uebari (Sr.)
|5
|0-3
|1-1
|2-2
|1
|Peony Duong (Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Yasmina Jahic (So.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|2
|Odea Shallari (So.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|3
|Medina Dedic (#5)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|1