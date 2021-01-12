 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 54, Crossroads College Prep 26
Box: Bayless 54, Crossroads College Prep 26

1234Final
Bayless000054
Crossroads College Prep000026
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless2-32-0194/39244/49
Crossroads College Prep0-10-126/554/11
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sherrell Van (Jr.)2110-130-31-11
Cayla Anderson (Sr.)145-140-14-81
Ella Follen (#34)52-501-20
Janine Uebari (Sr.)50-31-12-21
Peony Duong (Sr.)42-3000
Yasmina Jahic (So.)21-3002
Odea Shallari (So.)21-6003
Medina Dedic (#5)10-101-21
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Sports