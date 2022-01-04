 Skip to main content
Box: Bayless 55, Maplewood-RH 31
1234Final
Maplewood-RH000031
Bayless000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maplewood-RH1-70-3141/18365/46
Bayless5-31-0341/43331/41
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aiyana Jones146-902-40
Jadyn Garneau (F)63-4000
Jaleic Wilson (#1, G, Fr.)42-3000
Gabbie Miller (#21)42-300-10
Victoria Chandler (#54, Sr.)21-2000
Moriah Bolin (#40, F, Fr.)1001-20
Maplewood-RH
Individual stats Have not been reported.
