Box: Bayless 55, Maplewood-RH 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Maplewood-RH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|1-7
|0-3
|141/18
|365/46
|Bayless
|5-3
|1-0
|341/43
|331/41
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aiyana Jones
|14
|6-9
|0
|2-4
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (F)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|0
|Jaleic Wilson (#1, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Gabbie Miller (#21)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-1
|0
|Victoria Chandler (#54, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Moriah Bolin (#40, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Maplewood-RH
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.