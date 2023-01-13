Box: Bayless 55, Maplewood-RH 39

|Final
|Bayless
|55
|Maplewood-RH
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|7-6
|2-1
|549/42
|591/45
|Maplewood-RH
|5-5
|1-2
|383/29
|376/29
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Swedlund (Sr.)
|24
|6-10
|1-3
|9-15
|0
|Jaleic Wilson (So.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Hannora Chase (Fr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Jalise Jones (Fr.)
|3
|0-2
|0
|3-5
|0
|Zahava Kiernan (So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-3
|0