 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Bayless 55, Maplewood-RH 39

  • 0
Final
Bayless55
Maplewood-RH39
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless7-62-1549/42591/45
Maplewood-RH5-51-2383/29376/29

People are also reading…

Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Swedlund (Sr.)246-101-39-150
Jaleic Wilson (So.)42-5000
Hannora Chase (Fr.)42-3000
Jalise Jones (Fr.)30-203-50
Zahava Kiernan (So.)21-2000
Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)20-302-30
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News