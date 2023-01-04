 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Bayless 55, Riverview Gardens 43

  • 0
1234Final
Riverview Gardens000043
Bayless000055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Riverview Gardens0-90-0174/19506/56
Bayless4-41-0309/34360/40

Riverview GardensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Saderria Jackson (#10, G, Sr.)166-131-51-35
Trinity Roberts (#20, F, Sr.)92-41-42-44
Breayra Lampley (#21, G, Fr.)93-111-103
Teanna Hoye (#2, G, Sr.)31-301-35
Promise Ward (#1, F, Jr.)21-50-100
Chayce Porter-Reynolds (#5, G, So.)21-1200-24
Madison Monroe (#23, G, So.)21-10-101
Riverview Gardens
Individual stats Have not been reported.
