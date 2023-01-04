Box: Bayless 55, Riverview Gardens 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Riverview Gardens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Riverview Gardens
|0-9
|0-0
|174/19
|506/56
|Bayless
|4-4
|1-0
|309/34
|360/40
|Riverview Gardens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Saderria Jackson (#10, G, Sr.)
|16
|6-13
|1-5
|1-3
|5
|Trinity Roberts (#20, F, Sr.)
|9
|2-4
|1-4
|2-4
|4
|Breayra Lampley (#21, G, Fr.)
|9
|3-11
|1-1
|0
|3
|Teanna Hoye (#2, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-3
|5
|Promise Ward (#1, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Chayce Porter-Reynolds (#5, G, So.)
|2
|1-12
|0
|0-2
|4
|Madison Monroe (#23, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Riverview Gardens
