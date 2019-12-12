|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|22
|21
|16
|11
|70
|Confluence
|6
|4
|0
|7
|17
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|2-3
|0-0
|199/40
|216/43
|Confluence
|0-2
|0-0
|41/8
|119/24
|Bayless
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sherrell Van (#5, So.)
|36
|14-24
|2-3
|2-6
|1
|Cayla Anderson (#14)
|11
|4-15
|0
|3-9
|0
|Camille Bronson (#33)
|8
|3-7
|0
|2-2
|2
|Peony Duong (#13)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kecia Lormine (#4)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-1
|0
|Mykel Brooks (#20)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Azra Dubinovic (#22)
|2
|1-9
|0
|0
|0
|Janine Uebari (#12)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-3
|2
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.