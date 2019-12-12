Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Bayless2221161170
Confluence640717
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless2-30-0199/40216/43
Confluence0-20-041/8119/24
BaylessPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sherrell Van (#5, So.)3614-242-32-61
Cayla Anderson (#14)114-1503-90
Camille Bronson (#33)83-702-22
Peony Duong (#13)52-401-21
Kecia Lormine (#4)42-500-10
Mykel Brooks (#20)21-5000
Azra Dubinovic (#22)21-9000
Janine Uebari (#12)20-302-32
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.

