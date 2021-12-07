Box: Belleville East 41, Granite City 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville East
|19
|0
|10
|12
|41
|Granite City
|4
|10
|12
|10
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville East
|4-4
|0-1
|289/36
|309/39
|Granite City
|1-4
|0-0
|179/22
|186/23
|Belleville East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|9
|1-11
|1-3
|4-12
|3
|Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-11
|0
|0
|3
|Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|1
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)
|6
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-4
|0-2
|3
