Box: Belleville East 41, Granite City 36
Box: Belleville East 41, Granite City 36

1234Final
Belleville East190101241
Granite City410121036
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East4-40-1289/36309/39
Granite City1-40-0179/22186/23
Belleville East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)91-111-34-123
Ella Stepanek (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)84-11003
Gwyneth Hale (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)72-41-101
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)63-50-100
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)60-32-40-23
