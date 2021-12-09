 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Belleville West 54, Althoff 34
0 comments

Box: Belleville West 54, Althoff 34

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Belleville West141715854
Althoff71051234
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West4-41-1394/49328/41
Althoff1-101-1366/46565/71
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emilee Travnicek (#23, F, So.)166-704-40
Bella Peterson (#10, F, Jr.)103-704-63
Alaina Lester (#24, F, So.)31-301-122
Addison Leib (#33, G, Jr.)301-403
Molly Distler (#5, G, Fr.)2002-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News