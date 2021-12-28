Box: Belleville West 63, Breese Central 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Breese Central
|12
|12
|16
|12
|8
|60
|Belleville West
|16
|9
|9
|18
|11
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|7-6
|3-1
|662/51
|569/44
|Belleville West
|6-7
|1-2
|644/50
|595/46
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-8
|3
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-4
|3
|Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-7
|4
|Reaghan Tebbe (#10, Sr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|0
|Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Belleville West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maliah Sparks (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|25
|4
|5
|2-2
|4
|Jalynn Rook (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|0
|3
|2-2
|2
|Lamiya Terrell (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Keyara Baerga-Plumey (5-5, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Ja'Mya Company (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|1
|Tikylah Harris-Mickens (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|M'Riya Johnson (#12, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
