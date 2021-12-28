 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville West 63, Breese Central 60
Box: Belleville West 63, Breese Central 60

12345Final
Breese Central12121612860
Belleville West1699181163
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central7-63-1662/51569/44
Belleville West6-71-2644/50595/46
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)20804-83
Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)12502-43
Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)11305-74
Reaghan Tebbe (#10, Sr.)8113-40
Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)5201-20
Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)4102-20
Belleville WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maliah Sparks (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)25452-24
Jalynn Rook (#5, 5-8, G, Jr.)11032-22
Lamiya Terrell (#1, 5-6, G, Sr.)102204
Keyara Baerga-Plumey (5-5, G, Jr.)72101
Ja'Mya Company (#23, 5-9, F, Jr.)5201-11
Tikylah Harris-Mickens (#11, 5-9, G, Jr.)30105
M'Riya Johnson (#12, 5-5, G, Jr.)21001
