Box: Belleville West 68, Collinsville 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Belleville West
|14
|15
|21
|18
|68
|Collinsville
|19
|11
|15
|8
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Belleville West
|3-4
|1-1
|340/49
|294/42
|Collinsville
|6-5
|1-1
|551/79
|461/66
|Belleville West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Collinsville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jenna Scheller (#45, 6-2, Jr.)
|20
|9-13
|0
|2-4
|4
|Megan Janson (#12, 5-5, Jr.)
|10
|3-4
|1-2
|1-1
|4
|Ella Guerrero (#13, 5-5, So.)
|10
|3-8
|0-3
|4-5
|0
|Talesha Gilmore (#30, 6-0, Fr.)
|6
|2-7
|0
|2-4
|1
|Ricki Merlak (#15, 5-8, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|3
|Katie Bardwell (#20, 5-9, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
