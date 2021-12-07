 Skip to main content
Box: Belleville West 68, Collinsville 53
1234Final
Belleville West1415211868
Collinsville191115853
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West3-41-1340/49294/42
Collinsville6-51-1551/79461/66
Belleville West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
CollinsvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jenna Scheller (#45, 6-2, Jr.)209-1302-44
Megan Janson (#12, 5-5, Jr.)103-41-21-14
Ella Guerrero (#13, 5-5, So.)103-80-34-50
Talesha Gilmore (#30, 6-0, Fr.)62-702-41
Ricki Merlak (#15, 5-8, Sr.)42-3003
Katie Bardwell (#20, 5-9, Jr.)301-101
