Box: Bluford Webber 54, New Athens 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bluford Webber
|15
|10
|18
|11
|54
|New Athens
|11
|2
|13
|5
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bluford Webber
|4-4
|0-0
|338/42
|309/39
|New Athens
|11-12
|6-4
|735/92
|855/107
|Bluford Webber
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Frey
|20
|7
|0
|6-6
|0
|Savanna Hulbert
|14
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Baylie Sellers
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Blair Moser
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Samantha Schrum
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|0
|Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-4
|0
|Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Grace Lauer (#2, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jolie Alfeldt (#3, G)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0