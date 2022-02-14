 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Bluford Webber 54, New Athens 31

1234Final
Bluford Webber1510181154
New Athens11213531
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bluford Webber4-40-0338/42309/39
New Athens11-126-4735/92855/107

Bluford WebberPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Frey20706-60
Savanna Hulbert147000
Baylie Sellers12222-20
Blair Moser72100
Samantha Schrum1001-20
New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)12222-20
Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)11312-40
Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)30100
Grace Lauer (#2, G, Sr.)21000
Jolie Alfeldt (#3, G)21000
Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)1001-40
