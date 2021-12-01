Box: Borgia 33, Notre Dame 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|12
|5
|7
|9
|33
|Notre Dame
|8
|7
|9
|7
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|2-1
|1-0
|127/42
|123/41
|Notre Dame
|1-2
|0-1
|129/43
|108/36
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|19
|6
|0
|7-8
|2
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Callyn Weber (#22, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|2
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Notre Dame
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|10
|3-5
|0-2
|4-7
|4
|Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-6
|0-1
|2
|Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|3
|Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
