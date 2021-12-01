 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 33, Notre Dame 31
Box: Borgia 33, Notre Dame 31

1234Final
Borgia1257933
Notre Dame879731
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia2-11-0127/42123/41
Notre Dame1-20-1129/43108/36
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)19607-82
Celia Gildehaus (#34)6202-33
Callyn Weber (#22, Sr.)5012-22
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)2002-21
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)1001-23
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Teresa Laramie (#12, 5-10, F, Jr.)103-50-24-74
Lillie Weber (#22, 5-10, F, Jr.)93-51-60-12
Samantha Short (#10, 5-8, G, Sr.)72-31-40-12
Anna Daughtry (#3, 5-4, G, Fr.)301-103
Mary Beth Solari (#14, 5-9, F, Jr.)21-1000
