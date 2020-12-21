 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 40, Hermann 31
Box: Borgia 40, Hermann 31

1234Final
Borgia61651340
Hermann7812431
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia5-51-2464/46432/43
Hermann4-30-0316/32316/32
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)14406-103
Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)13601-45
Mya Hillermann (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)5012-42
Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)30103
Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)2002-22
Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)2002-24
Lexie Meyer (#24, 5-6, G, So.)1001-20
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
