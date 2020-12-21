Box: Borgia 40, Hermann 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|6
|16
|5
|13
|40
|Hermann
|7
|8
|12
|4
|31
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|5-5
|1-2
|464/46
|432/43
|Hermann
|4-3
|0-0
|316/32
|316/32
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|14
|4
|0
|6-10
|3
|Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-4
|5
|Mya Hillermann (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|2
|Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|4
|Lexie Meyer (#24, 5-6, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
