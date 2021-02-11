 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Borgia 46, Tolton 30
0 comments

Box: Borgia 46, Tolton 30

  • 0
1234Final
Borgia000046
Tolton000030
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia11-112-51025/471034/47
Tolton3-112-5448/20702/32
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)17605-60
Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)9303-42
Mya Hillermann (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)9212-21
Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)4200-13
Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)4200-12
Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)3101-23
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports