Box: Borgia 48, Salem 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem
|9
|18
|12
|8
|47
|Borgia
|11
|19
|9
|9
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem
|1-2
|0-0
|143/48
|135/45
|Borgia
|4-5
|1-2
|424/141
|401/134
|Salem
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0-1
|1
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|15
|7
|0
|1-3
|2
|Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.