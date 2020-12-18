 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 48, Salem 47
1234Final
Salem91812847
Borgia11199948
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem1-20-0143/48135/45
Borgia4-51-2424/141401/134
Salem
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)16800-11
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)15701-32
Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)9303-41
Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)6111-20
Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)21004
