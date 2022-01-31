Box: Borgia 48, Washington 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|7
|10
|5
|9
|31
|Borgia
|17
|15
|12
|4
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|9-10
|3-2
|720/38
|784/41
|Borgia
|10-8
|3-1
|795/42
|788/41
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|20
|1
|6
|0
|1
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-5
|0
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4