Box: Borgia 48, Washington 31

1234Final
Washington7105931
Borgia171512448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington9-103-2720/38784/41
Borgia10-83-1795/42788/41

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)201601
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)16604-50
Celia Gildehaus (#34)84003
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)2002-20
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)21004
