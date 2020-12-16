 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 49, Cuba 19
Box: Borgia 49, Cuba 19

1234Final
Borgia000049
Cuba000019
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia3-51-2376/47354/44
Cuba1-30-0124/16199/25
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)175-907-93
Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)156-81-101
Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)63-80-201
Grace Rickman (#33, 6-0, C, Sr.)42-3001
Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)42-40-203
Lexie Meyer (#24, 5-6, G, So.)21-400-21
Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)100-51-21
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
