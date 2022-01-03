 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 50, Tolton 41
1234Final
Borgia1110151450
Tolton11715841
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia5-52-1440/44509/51
Tolton0-50-3176/18309/31
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)156-200-23-83
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)134-100-15-91
Celia Gildehaus (#34)136-1001-11
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)41-60-22-32
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)30-31-20-24
Madison Lieberoff (#13)20-20-12-22
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
