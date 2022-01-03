Box: Borgia 50, Tolton 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|11
|10
|15
|14
|50
|Tolton
|11
|7
|15
|8
|41
-
McLaughlin helps Visitation muscle past Fort Zumwalt East
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Area grls basketball rankings, Week 6
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|5-5
|2-1
|440/44
|509/51
|Tolton
|0-5
|0-3
|176/18
|309/31
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|15
|6-20
|0-2
|3-8
|3
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|13
|4-10
|0-1
|5-9
|1
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|13
|6-10
|0
|1-1
|1
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|4
|1-6
|0-2
|2-3
|2
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|Madison Lieberoff (#13)
|2
|0-2
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.