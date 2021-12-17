 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 52, Salem 51
Box: Borgia 52, Salem 51

1234Final
Borgia211191152
Salem1513121151
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia4-41-1344/43414/52
Salem2-20-0209/26176/22
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)197-121-12-23
Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)141-44-602
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)104-70-32-21
Madison Lieberoff (#13)30-11-10-20
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)21-70-203
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)21-3004
Celia Gildehaus (#34)21-5002
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
