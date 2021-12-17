Box: Borgia 52, Salem 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|21
|11
|9
|11
|52
|Salem
|15
|13
|12
|11
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|4-4
|1-1
|344/43
|414/52
|Salem
|2-2
|0-0
|209/26
|176/22
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|19
|7-12
|1-1
|2-2
|3
|Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)
|14
|1-4
|4-6
|0
|2
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|10
|4-7
|0-3
|2-2
|1
|Madison Lieberoff (#13)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|2
|1-7
|0-2
|0
|3
|Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|4
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Borgia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.