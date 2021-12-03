 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 54, Lutheran South 49
1234Final
Lutheran South910121849
Borgia1212121854
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South2-10-0179/60134/45
Borgia3-11-0181/60172/57
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)114-121-20-21
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)105-7000
Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)84-60-202
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)72-51-502
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)51-10-83-33
Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)42-2000
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)21-30-203
Kate Ranson (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)21-10-102
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
