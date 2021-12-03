Box: Borgia 54, Lutheran South 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|9
|10
|12
|18
|49
|Borgia
|12
|12
|12
|18
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|2-1
|0-0
|179/60
|134/45
|Borgia
|3-1
|1-0
|181/60
|172/57
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)
|11
|4-12
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|10
|5-7
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-5
|1-5
|0
|2
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|0-8
|3-3
|3
|Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|Kate Ranson (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|2
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
