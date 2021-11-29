 Skip to main content
Box: Borgia 61, Pacific 27
Box: Borgia 61, Pacific 27

1234Final
Borgia1814101961
Pacific5119227
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia1-10-094/4792/46
Pacific0-20-057/28104/52
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)30835-70
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)102202
Callyn Weber (Sr.)10122-53
Amanda Dorpinghaus (#35)42001
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)21001
Celia Gildehaus (#34)21002
Jenna Hammer (#14)2002-20
Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)1001-22
Borgia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
