|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|14
|7
|4
|7
|32
|Breese Central
|9
|11
|7
|15
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|17-10
|5-4
|1448/54
|1061/39
|Breese Central
|17-9
|7-1
|1289/48
|982/36
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-1
|3
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|1
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-7, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|3
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Trame (#11, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|2
|Cece Toennies (#12, 5-10, F, So.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|2
|Claire Albers (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-5
|1
|Kylie Rakers (#1, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|2
|Melanie Hilmes (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, 5-11, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4