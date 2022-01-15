Box: Breese Central 43, Nashville 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|15
|10
|4
|14
|43
|Nashville
|13
|7
|7
|10
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|10-6
|4-1
|826/52
|676/42
|Nashville
|6-5
|0-0
|451/28
|372/23
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|3
|Reaghan Tebbe (#10, Sr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|0
|Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|0
|Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|2
|Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|3
|Maggie Schrage (#33, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
|Nashville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Cole (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|19
|6
|2
|1-1
|3
|Halle Rueter (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|1
|Jordan Donato (#12, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Emily Schnitker (#11, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
