Box: Breese Central 43, Nashville 37
1234Final
Breese Central151041443
Nashville13771037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central10-64-1826/52676/42
Nashville6-50-0451/28372/23
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)11501-23
Reaghan Tebbe (#10, Sr.)10304-40
Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)6300-13
Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)5201-30
Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)5110-12
Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)4102-43
Maggie Schrage (#33, Sr.)2100-20
NashvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Cole (#32, 5-10, F, Sr.)19621-13
Halle Rueter (#2, 5-8, G, Sr.)111301
Jordan Donato (#12, 5-9, F, Sr.)42003
Emily Schnitker (#11, 5-7, G, Sr.)30102
