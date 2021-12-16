 Skip to main content
Box: Breese Central 45, Columbia 35
1234Final
Columbia9810835
Breese Central109111545
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia4-62-1430/43414/41
Breese Central5-32-0417/42327/33
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)125-1102-34
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)124-1104-64
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)70-42-41-23
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)40-71-31-24
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)19425-71
Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)9016-62
Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)51101
Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)4200-22
Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)4004-41
Maggie Schrage (#33, Sr.)21003
Claire Albers (#25, Fr.)2100-20
