Box: Breese Central 45, Columbia 35

|Columbia
|9
|8
|10
|8
|35
|Breese Central
|10
|9
|11
|15
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|4-6
|2-1
|430/43
|414/41
|Breese Central
|5-3
|2-0
|417/42
|327/33
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|12
|5-11
|0
|2-3
|4
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|4-11
|0
|4-6
|4
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|0-4
|2-4
|1-2
|3
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|4
|0-7
|1-3
|1-2
|4
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Riley Jansen (#5, Sr.)
|19
|4
|2
|5-7
|1
|Haley Ottenschnieder (#13, Jr.)
|9
|0
|1
|6-6
|2
|Madelyn Santel (#14, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|2
|Melanie Hilmes (#4, Jr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|1
|Maggie Schrage (#33, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Claire Albers (#25, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0
