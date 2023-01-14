Box: Breese Central 47, Nashville 30

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nashville
|10
|5
|8
|7
|30
|Breese Central
|11
|11
|16
|9
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nashville
|5-8
|0-0
|482/37
|545/42
|Breese Central
|14-6
|5-1
|1023/79
|759/58
|Nashville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Behrmann (#33)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|3
|Avery Reeder (#4, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Knepp (#2, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Korbi Rhine (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Reese Varel (#20, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Hope Liszewski (#23, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Baylie Newman (#21, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Emma Van Hise (#5, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Ottenschnieder (#14, Sr.)
|16
|3
|2
|4-6
|2
|Taylor Trame (#11, Fr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Melanie Hilmes (#10, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Dixie Ottenschnieder (#20, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|1
|Cece Toennies (#12, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Kylie Rakers (#1, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Claire Albers (#22, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1