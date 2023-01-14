 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Breese Central 47, Nashville 30

  • 0
1234Final
Nashville1058730
Breese Central111116947
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nashville5-80-0482/37545/42
Breese Central14-65-11023/79759/58

NashvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Behrmann (#33)12404-43
Avery Reeder (#4, So.)42000
Abby Knepp (#2, Jr.)30102
Korbi Rhine (#10, Sr.)30102
Reese Varel (#20, Sr.)3101-23
Hope Liszewski (#23, Sr.)2100-11
Baylie Newman (#21, Sr.)2100-22
Emma Van Hise (#5, Sr.)1001-21
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Ottenschnieder (#14, Sr.)16324-62
Taylor Trame (#11, Fr.)9401-22
Melanie Hilmes (#10, Sr.)81203
Dixie Ottenschnieder (#20, So.)7301-31
Cece Toennies (#12, So.)4200-11
Kylie Rakers (#1, So.)21002
Claire Albers (#22, So.)1001-21
