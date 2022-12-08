Box: Breese Central 60, Roxana 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|16
|20
|15
|9
|60
|Roxana
|10
|5
|4
|3
|22
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|5-3
|2-0
|406/51
|292/36
|Roxana
|2-5
|0-2
|202/25
|305/38
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, Jr.)
|14
|7
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Trame (#11, Fr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Dixie Ottenschnieder (#20, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-4
|0
|Haley Ottenschnieder (#14, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cece Toennies (#12, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|2
|Claire Albers (#22, So.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Kylie Rakers (#1, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Melanie Hilmes (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lexy Santel (#24)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Adalyn Morris (#4)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Roxana
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Abby Gehrs (#15, Jr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|2
|Daisy Daugherty (#24, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Tatum Shaw (Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kinsley Mouser (#10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Laynie Gehrs (#20, Jr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-6
|4