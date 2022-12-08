 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Breese Central 60, Roxana 22

1234Final
Breese Central162015960
Roxana1054322
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central5-32-0406/51292/36
Roxana2-50-2202/25305/38

Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaydence Schroeder (#15, Jr.)147002
Taylor Trame (#11, Fr.)102200
Dixie Ottenschnieder (#20, So.)8204-40
Haley Ottenschnieder (#14, Sr.)63000
Cece Toennies (#12, So.)6202-32
Claire Albers (#22, So.)5201-22
Kylie Rakers (#1, So.)42001
Melanie Hilmes (#10, Sr.)30100
Lexy Santel (#24)21001
Adalyn Morris (#4)21001
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Gehrs (#15, Jr.)6013-42
Daisy Daugherty (#24, Fr.)5201-12
Tatum Shaw (Fr.)42000
Kinsley Mouser (#10, Jr.)42002
Laynie Gehrs (#20, Jr.)3003-64
