Box: Breese Central 62, Freeburg 34
1234Final
Freeburg111112034
Breese Central1026161062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Freeburg1-21-2114/38134/45
Breese Central1-11-096/3282/27
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylie Kisgen (#10, So.)12124-50
Mya Gebke (#11, Sr.)5201-20
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Jr.)5012-20
Natalie Peterson (#12, So.)4102-20
Avery Hesseldenz (#22, Fr.)4200-25
Bella Borja (#20, So.)4004-40
Freeburg
Individual stats Have not been reported.
