Box: Breese Central 62, Freeburg 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Freeburg
|11
|11
|12
|0
|34
|Breese Central
|10
|26
|16
|10
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Freeburg
|1-2
|1-2
|114/38
|134/45
|Breese Central
|1-1
|1-0
|96/32
|82/27
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, So.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-5
|0
|Mya Gebke (#11, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Natalie Peterson (#12, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Avery Hesseldenz (#22, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|5
|Bella Borja (#20, So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|0
|Freeburg
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
