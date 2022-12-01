Box: Breese Central 70, Salem, Illinois 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Salem, Illinois
|5
|12
|9
|8
|34
|Breese Central
|15
|27
|15
|13
|70
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Salem, Illinois
|2-3
|0-1
|192/38
|221/44
|Breese Central
|4-2
|1-0
|303/61
|222/44
|Salem, Illinois
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Burge (#15)
|7
|0
|2
|1-1
|1
|Kayla Felgenhaur (So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Alesia Keller (Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Johnson (#45)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ivy Donoho (So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Emma Gregg (So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Natalie Lee (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Breese Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Ottenschnieder (#14, Sr.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-5
|1
|Dixie Ottenschnieder (#20, So.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-3
|1
|Kaydence Schroeder (#15, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|1
|Melanie Hilmes (#10, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|0
|Cece Toennies (#12, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Brooke Trame (#5, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kylie Rakers (#1, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Lexy Santel (#24)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|0
|Claire Albers (#22, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Taylor Trame (#11, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Lexi Morris (#23)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1