Box: Breese Central 70, Salem, Illinois 34

1234Final
Salem, Illinois5129834
Breese Central1527151370
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Salem, Illinois2-30-1192/38221/44
Breese Central4-21-0303/61222/44

Salem, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Burge (#15)7021-11
Kayla Felgenhaur (So.)6202-23
Alesia Keller (Sr.)6300-22
Johnson (#45)5201-20
Ivy Donoho (So.)42003
Emma Gregg (So.)4200-24
Natalie Lee (So.)21000
Breese CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Ottenschnieder (#14, Sr.)12313-51
Dixie Ottenschnieder (#20, So.)11312-31
Kaydence Schroeder (#15, Jr.)9401-11
Melanie Hilmes (#10, Sr.)7112-20
Cece Toennies (#12, So.)6202-42
Brooke Trame (#5, Sr.)60202
Kylie Rakers (#1, So.)5103-41
Lexy Santel (#24)5103-30
Claire Albers (#22, So.)4102-23
Taylor Trame (#11, Fr.)3101-23
Lexi Morris (#23)2002-21
