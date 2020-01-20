Box: Breese Central 44, Althoff 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|9
|7
|17
|11
|44
|Althoff
|9
|5
|6
|7
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|14-6
|8-0
|946/47
|708/35
|Althoff
|0-16
|0-6
|389/19
|934/47
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Althoff
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nariah Parks (#3, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|Anaya Davis (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-11
|0-1
|3-4
|2
|Olivia Morris (#14, 5-4, G, So.)
|5
|2-6
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Megan Herzing (#13, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Anbra Jones (#2, 5-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-9
|0-6
|0
|1
|Isabella Peterson (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0