Box: Breese Central 44, Althoff 27
Box: Breese Central 44, Althoff 27

1234Final
Breese Central97171144
Althoff956727
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central14-68-0946/47708/35
Althoff0-160-6389/19934/47
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
AlthoffPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nariah Parks (#3, 5-4, G, Jr.)93-61-10-11
Anaya Davis (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)72-110-13-42
Olivia Morris (#14, 5-4, G, So.)52-60-11-20
Megan Herzing (#13, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-1002
Anbra Jones (#2, 5-1, G, Jr.)21-90-601
Isabella Peterson (#5, 5-7, G, Fr.)21-1000
