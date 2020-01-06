Box: Breese Central 46, Freeburg 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Breese Central
|4
|14
|13
|15
|46
|Freeburg
|14
|8
|9
|7
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Breese Central
|9-5
|5-0
|644/46
|514/37
|Freeburg
|10-6
|4-2
|778/56
|637/46
|Breese Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Freeburg
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)
|13
|5-10
|0
|3-5
|2
|Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)
|11
|4-9
|1-1
|0
|4
|Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|5
|Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Abby Holcomb (#15, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|2