Box: Breese Central 46, Freeburg 38
  • 0
1234Final
Breese Central414131546
Freeburg1489738
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Breese Central9-55-0644/46514/37
Freeburg10-64-2778/56637/46
Breese Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FreeburgPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ellie Eichenlaub (#22, Sr.)135-1003-52
Haley Kimes (#5, Sr.)114-91-104
Mya Gebke (#11, Jr.)42-6005
Kylie Kisgen (#10, Fr.)41-102-22
Maddy Schwemmer (#23, So.)301-300
Abby Holcomb (#15, Jr.)21-40-102
Natalie Peterson (#12, Fr.)10-101-22
Denney out as Civic Memorial coach
Girls Basketball

Denney out as Civic Memorial coach

Stemming from incidents that occurred at the State Farm Classic Tournament in Bloomington last week, Civic Memorial and girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

