Box: Brentwood 34, Crossroads College Prep 24

|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|4-0
|2-0
|170/42
|128/32
|Crossroads College Prep
|0-2
|0-2
|50/12
|88/22
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kathleen Clay
|17
|5-14
|1-3
|4-4
|1
|Tranette Hill
|8
|4-12
|0-1
|0-3
|1
|Anna Jones
|5
|2-9
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kennadie Miller
|3
|1-6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Domonique Taylor
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
