Box: Brentwood 34, Crossroads College Prep 24
Box: Brentwood 34, Crossroads College Prep 24

1234Final
Brentwood66111134
Crossroads College Prep498324
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood4-02-0170/42128/32
Crossroads College Prep0-20-250/1288/22
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathleen Clay175-141-34-41
Tranette Hill84-120-10-31
Anna Jones52-901-21
Kennadie Miller31-601-21
Domonique Taylor10-10-11-21
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
