Box: Brentwood 37, Bayless 23
1234Final
Bayless662923
Brentwood36101837
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless7-65-2539/41587/45
Brentwood8-26-1391/30332/26
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathleen Clay125-150-62-20
Kennadie Miller115-701-31
Tranette Hill81-120-36-90
Anna Jones21-1100-21
Domonique Taylor21-2000
Mya Lucas21-400-20
