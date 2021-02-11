Box: Brentwood 37, Bayless 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|6
|6
|2
|9
|23
|Brentwood
|3
|6
|10
|18
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|7-6
|5-2
|539/41
|587/45
|Brentwood
|8-2
|6-1
|391/30
|332/26
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kathleen Clay
|12
|5-15
|0-6
|2-2
|0
|Kennadie Miller
|11
|5-7
|0
|1-3
|1
|Tranette Hill
|8
|1-12
|0-3
|6-9
|0
|Anna Jones
|2
|1-11
|0
|0-2
|1
|Domonique Taylor
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Mya Lucas
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-2
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.