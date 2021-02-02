 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Brentwood 37, Crossroads College Prep 28
0 comments

Box: Brentwood 37, Crossroads College Prep 28

  • 0
1234Final
Crossroads College Prep6511628
Brentwood1099937
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crossroads College Prep0-60-5169/28286/48
Brentwood7-15-1329/55267/44
Crossroads College Prep
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathleen Clay167-150-32-42
Tranette Hill84-70-20-30
Zoey Tonis41-50-32-44
Kennadie Miller41-402-20
Mya Lucas21-3003
Anna Jones21-4001
Emelda Forney10-101-41
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports