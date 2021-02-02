Box: Brentwood 37, Crossroads College Prep 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Crossroads College Prep
|6
|5
|11
|6
|28
|Brentwood
|10
|9
|9
|9
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Crossroads College Prep
|0-6
|0-5
|169/28
|286/48
|Brentwood
|7-1
|5-1
|329/55
|267/44
