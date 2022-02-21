 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Brentwood 40, O'Fallon Christian 32

1234Final
O'Fallon Christian13510432
Brentwood69141140
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian0-200-7308/151102/55
Brentwood6-63-3509/25378/19

O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedy Horton229-231-71-22
Domonique Taylor71-31-12-52
Kennadie Miller63-900-10
Nina Arties30-31-302
Camille Harris21-30-10-13
