Box: Brentwood 40, O'Fallon Christian 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|13
|5
|10
|4
|32
|Brentwood
|6
|9
|14
|11
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-20
|0-7
|308/15
|1102/55
|Brentwood
|6-6
|3-3
|509/25
|378/19
People are also reading…
|O'Fallon Christian
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedy Horton
|22
|9-23
|1-7
|1-2
|2
|Domonique Taylor
|7
|1-3
|1-1
|2-5
|2
|Kennadie Miller
|6
|3-9
|0
|0-1
|0
|Nina Arties
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|Camille Harris
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0-1
|3