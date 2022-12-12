 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Brentwood 41, Hazelwood East 29

  • 0
1234Final
Brentwood13771441
Hazelwood East16121029
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood4-10-0202/40158/32
Hazelwood East1-10-068/1471/14

BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kensington Curd (#5, Fr.)114-1303-74
Jordan Weir-Cundiff (#2, Fr.)104-902-32
Nina Arties (#30, Sr.)91-71-24-41
Anna Jones (#20, Jr.)73-1001-22
Domonique Taylor (#12, Sr.)42-80-10-23
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
