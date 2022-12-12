Box: Brentwood 41, Hazelwood East 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|13
|7
|7
|14
|41
|Hazelwood East
|16
|1
|2
|10
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|4-1
|0-0
|202/40
|158/32
|Hazelwood East
|1-1
|0-0
|68/14
|71/14
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kensington Curd (#5, Fr.)
|11
|4-13
|0
|3-7
|4
|Jordan Weir-Cundiff (#2, Fr.)
|10
|4-9
|0
|2-3
|2
|Nina Arties (#30, Sr.)
|9
|1-7
|1-2
|4-4
|1
|Anna Jones (#20, Jr.)
|7
|3-10
|0
|1-2
|2
|Domonique Taylor (#12, Sr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.