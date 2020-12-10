Box: Brentwood 41, Villa Duchesne 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Villa Duchesne
|8
|7
|6
|5
|26
|Brentwood
|5
|8
|13
|15
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Villa Duchesne
|0-2
|0-0
|36/18
|102/51
|Brentwood
|1-0
|0-0
|41/20
|26/13
|Villa Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kathleen Clay
|17
|8-21
|0-1
|1-4
|3
|Zoey Tonis
|6
|2-5
|0-3
|2-4
|1
|Tranette Hill
|6
|2-12
|0-2
|2-10
|3
|Emelda Forney
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Domonique Taylor
|4
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|5
|Mya Lucas
|4
|1-4
|0
|2-4
|2
