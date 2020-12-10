 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Brentwood 41, Villa Duchesne 26
0 comments

Box: Brentwood 41, Villa Duchesne 26

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Villa Duchesne876526
Brentwood58131541
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Villa Duchesne0-20-036/18102/51
Brentwood1-00-041/2026/13
Villa Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathleen Clay178-210-11-43
Zoey Tonis62-50-32-41
Tranette Hill62-120-22-103
Emelda Forney42-4003
Domonique Taylor42-30-205
Mya Lucas41-402-42
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports