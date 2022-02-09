 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Brentwood 53, Gateway Science Academy 22

  • 0
1234Final
Gateway Science Academy2106422
Brentwood1414141153
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Science Academy1-100-0240/22512/47
Brentwood5-63-3469/43346/31

People are also reading…

Gateway Science Academy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedy Horton258-262-33-42
Nina Arties153-102-93-62
Domonique Taylor72-703-42
Kennadie Miller41-802-30
Katie Mackie21-800-20
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the area's top 3-point shooter and the rest of our Athletes of the Week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News