Box: Brentwood 53, Gateway Science Academy 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Science Academy
|2
|10
|6
|4
|22
|Brentwood
|14
|14
|14
|11
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Science Academy
|1-10
|0-0
|240/22
|512/47
|Brentwood
|5-6
|3-3
|469/43
|346/31
|Gateway Science Academy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedy Horton
|25
|8-26
|2-3
|3-4
|2
|Nina Arties
|15
|3-10
|2-9
|3-6
|2
|Domonique Taylor
|7
|2-7
|0
|3-4
|2
|Kennadie Miller
|4
|1-8
|0
|2-3
|0
|Katie Mackie
|2
|1-8
|0
|0-2
|0