Box: Brentwood 54, Maplewood-RH 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|5
|18
|12
|19
|54
|Maplewood-RH
|9
|5
|11
|11
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|7-5
|3-2
|466/39
|439/37
|Maplewood-RH
|6-11
|2-4
|590/49
|724/60
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Jones (#20, Jr.)
|19
|6-16
|0
|7-9
|3
|Nina Arties (#30, Sr.)
|14
|4-4
|2-5
|0
|0
|Kensington Curd (#5, Fr.)
|11
|4-15
|0
|3-11
|4
|Kennadie Miller (#23, Sr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|1
|Jordan Weir-Cundiff (#2, Fr.)
|3
|0-10
|0-1
|3-6
|1
|Domonique Taylor (#12, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.