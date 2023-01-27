 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Brentwood 54, Maplewood-RH 36

1234Final
Brentwood518121954
Maplewood-RH95111136
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood7-53-2466/39439/37
Maplewood-RH6-112-4590/49724/60

BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Jones (#20, Jr.)196-1607-93
Nina Arties (#30, Sr.)144-42-500
Kensington Curd (#5, Fr.)114-1503-114
Kennadie Miller (#23, Sr.)63-5001
Jordan Weir-Cundiff (#2, Fr.)30-100-13-61
Domonique Taylor (#12, Sr.)10-101-20
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
