Box: Brentwood 54, Medicine and Bioscience 10
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience340310
Brentwood131717754
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience0-70-298/14335/48
Brentwood1-00-054/810/1
Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedy Horton2910-161-36-64
Kennadie Miller104-702-41
Nina Arties104-100-12-31
Camille Harris42-80-404
Domonique Taylor10-401-22
