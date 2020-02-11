Box: Brentwood 44, Bayless 42
1234Final
Brentwood81710944
Bayless49171242
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood10-67-2593/37686/43
Bayless4-171-9797/50996/62
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Danni Diemeke (#5)143-121-35-101
Kathleen Clay (#3)126-1800-13
Bella Lancaster (#40)104-802-31
Tranette Hill (#35)42-50-20-24
Domonique Taylor (#12)21-20-103
Zoey Tonis (#30)21-60-30-23
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
