Box: Brentwood 44, Bayless 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|8
|17
|10
|9
|44
|Bayless
|4
|9
|17
|12
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|10-6
|7-2
|593/37
|686/43
|Bayless
|4-17
|1-9
|797/50
|996/62
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Danni Diemeke (#5)
|14
|3-12
|1-3
|5-10
|1
|Kathleen Clay (#3)
|12
|6-18
|0
|0-1
|3
|Bella Lancaster (#40)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-3
|1
|Tranette Hill (#35)
|4
|2-5
|0-2
|0-2
|4
|Domonique Taylor (#12)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|Zoey Tonis (#30)
|2
|1-6
|0-3
|0-2
|3
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.