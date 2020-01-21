Box: Brentwood 45, Bayless 35
1234Final
Bayless000035
Brentwood000045
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless4-81-4487/41548/46
Brentwood4-33-0249/21294/24
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Danni Diemeke (#5)125-110-42-50
Nya Ellington (#33)125-1402-21
Kathleen Clay (#3)93-91-202
Tranette Hill (#35)63-5005
Kennadie Miller (#2)42-3001
Mya Lucas (#15)21-2000
