Box: Brentwood 45, Bayless 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Brentwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|4-8
|1-4
|487/41
|548/46
|Brentwood
|4-3
|3-0
|249/21
|294/24
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Danni Diemeke (#5)
|12
|5-11
|0-4
|2-5
|0
|Nya Ellington (#33)
|12
|5-14
|0
|2-2
|1
|Kathleen Clay (#3)
|9
|3-9
|1-2
|0
|2
|Tranette Hill (#35)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|5
|Kennadie Miller (#2)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Mya Lucas (#15)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0