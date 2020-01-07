Box: Brentwood 40, Crossroads College Prep 30
Box: Brentwood 40, Crossroads College Prep 30

1234Final
Crossroads College Prep1267530
Brentwood512111240
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Crossroads College Prep2-11-1130/43131/44
Brentwood2-21-0128/43163/54
Crossroads College Prep
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nya Ellington (#33)144-120-16-73
Kathleen Clay (#3)125-110-32-22
Zoey Tonis (#30)71-41-32-53
Tranette Hill (#35)41-80-22-83
Danni Diemeke (#5)30-80-43-41
