Box: Brentwood 43, Crossroads College Prep 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|11
|10
|11
|11
|43
|Crossroads College Prep
|5
|9
|7
|19
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|6-3
|5-0
|345/38
|386/43
|Crossroads College Prep
|4-5
|2-4
|374/42
|422/47
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nya Ellington (#33)
|12
|4-14
|0
|4-6
|1
|Danni Diemeke (#5)
|10
|3-10
|1-5
|1-2
|4
|Kathleen Clay (#3)
|8
|3-11
|0-2
|2-2
|4
|Zoey Tonis (#30)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|Tranette Hill (#35)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|4
|Kennadie Miller (#2)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-2
|1
|Domonique Taylor (#12)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.