Box: Brentwood 43, Crossroads College Prep 40
Box: Brentwood 43, Crossroads College Prep 40

1234Final
Brentwood1110111143
Crossroads College Prep5971940
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood6-35-0345/38386/43
Crossroads College Prep4-52-4374/42422/47
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nya Ellington (#33)124-1404-61
Danni Diemeke (#5)103-101-51-24
Kathleen Clay (#3)83-110-22-24
Zoey Tonis (#30)51-31-20-42
Tranette Hill (#35)42-5004
Kennadie Miller (#2)21-600-21
Domonique Taylor (#12)21-20-103
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
