Box: Brentwood 46, Maplewood-RH 36
1234Final
Brentwood910121546
Maplewood-RH69101136
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood3-22-0174/35199/40
Maplewood-RH4-60-1410/82431/86
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathleen Clay (#3)2611-210-14-113
Danni Diemeke (#5)602-605
Nya Ellington (#33)50-205-65
Tranette Hill (#35)31-40-11-23
Zoey Tonis (#30)21-40-10-21
Bella Lancaster (#40)21-2003
Kennadie Miller (#2)21-4001
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
