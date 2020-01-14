Box: Brentwood 46, Maplewood-RH 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|9
|10
|12
|15
|46
|Maplewood-RH
|6
|9
|10
|11
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|3-2
|2-0
|174/35
|199/40
|Maplewood-RH
|4-6
|0-1
|410/82
|431/86
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kathleen Clay (#3)
|26
|11-21
|0-1
|4-11
|3
|Danni Diemeke (#5)
|6
|0
|2-6
|0
|5
|Nya Ellington (#33)
|5
|0-2
|0
|5-6
|5
|Tranette Hill (#35)
|3
|1-4
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Zoey Tonis (#30)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Bella Lancaster (#40)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Kennadie Miller (#2)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|1
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.