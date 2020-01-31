Box: Brentwood 46, Maplewood-RH 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Maplewood-RH
|10
|15
|5
|11
|41
|Brentwood
|12
|10
|14
|10
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maplewood-RH
|5-10
|1-5
|600/40
|661/44
|Brentwood
|8-3
|6-0
|430/29
|458/31
|Maplewood-RH
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nya Ellington (#33)
|13
|6-11
|0
|1-4
|5
|Zoey Tonis (#30)
|8
|1-5
|2-5
|0-4
|5
|Danni Diemeke (#5)
|8
|1-4
|2-4
|0-4
|4
|Tranette Hill (#35)
|8
|4-10
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Kathleen Clay (#3)
|6
|3-10
|0-1
|0
|2
|Kennadie Miller (#2)
|3
|1-4
|0
|1-2
|0