Box: Brentwood 46, Maplewood-RH 41
Box: Brentwood 46, Maplewood-RH 41

1234Final
Maplewood-RH101551141
Brentwood1210141046
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maplewood-RH5-101-5600/40661/44
Brentwood8-36-0430/29458/31
Maplewood-RH
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nya Ellington (#33)136-1101-45
Zoey Tonis (#30)81-52-50-45
Danni Diemeke (#5)81-42-40-44
Tranette Hill (#35)84-100-10-11
Kathleen Clay (#3)63-100-102
Kennadie Miller (#2)31-401-20
