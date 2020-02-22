Box: Brentwood 64, Sumner 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Sumner
|15
|10
|12
|11
|48
|Brentwood
|23
|3
|21
|17
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sumner
|2-11
|1-4
|428/33
|690/53
|Brentwood
|11-7
|7-3
|697/54
|799/61
|Sumner
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Danni Diemeke (#5)
|16
|5-14
|2-6
|0-1
|1
|Kathleen Clay (#3)
|14
|5-14
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|Tranette Hill (#35)
|11
|3-11
|1-1
|2-9
|1
|Bella Lancaster (#40)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0-2
|0
|Zoey Tonis (#30)
|6
|0-4
|1-5
|3-3
|4
|Mya Lucas (#15)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0-2
|0
|Nya Ellington (#33)
|3
|0-13
|0
|3-4
|2
|Domonique Taylor (#12)
|2
|1-2
|0-5
|0
|3