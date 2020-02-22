Box: Brentwood 64, Sumner 48
0 comments

Box: Brentwood 64, Sumner 48

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
Sumner1510121148
Brentwood233211764
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sumner2-111-4428/33690/53
Brentwood11-77-3697/54799/61
Sumner
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Danni Diemeke (#5)165-142-60-11
Kathleen Clay (#3)145-141-31-20
Tranette Hill (#35)113-111-12-91
Bella Lancaster (#40)84-600-20
Zoey Tonis (#30)60-41-53-34
Mya Lucas (#15)42-600-20
Nya Ellington (#33)30-1303-42
Domonique Taylor (#12)21-20-503
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports