|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cape Notre Dame
|11
|10
|13
|10
|44
|Cor Jesu
|4
|9
|14
|11
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cape Notre Dame
|1-2
|0-0
|112/37
|140/47
|Cor Jesu
|16-7
|5-1
|971/324
|894/298
People are also reading…
|Cape Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|14
|5-12
|0-1
|4-6
|5
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|0
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-12
|0
|0
|4
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2