Box: Cardinal Ritter 49, Nerinx Hall 36
Box: Cardinal Ritter 49, Nerinx Hall 36

1234Final
Nerinx Hall71010936
Cardinal Ritter109131749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall2-30-0221/44218/44
Cardinal Ritter6-02-0347/69267/53
Nerinx HallPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mackenzie Duff (#24, Sr.)298110-181
Ella Gaona (#34, So.)51100
Allie Carosello (#43, Jr.)21003
Cardinal RitterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chantrel Clayton (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)153301
Delesia Scott (#42, 6-0, F, Sr.)12404-64
Hannah Wallace (#1, 6-1, G, Fr.)8113-41
Mariah Maxie (#15, 5-6, G, So.)6020-23
Kristin Booker (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)5201-13
Ai'Naya Williams (#21, 6-2, F, Fr.)3101-34
