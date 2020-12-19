Box: Cardinal Ritter 49, Nerinx Hall 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|7
|10
|10
|9
|36
|Cardinal Ritter
|10
|9
|13
|17
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|2-3
|0-0
|221/44
|218/44
|Cardinal Ritter
|6-0
|2-0
|347/69
|267/53
|Nerinx Hall
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mackenzie Duff (#24, Sr.)
|29
|8
|1
|10-18
|1
|Ella Gaona (#34, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Allie Carosello (#43, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Cardinal Ritter
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chantrel Clayton (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Delesia Scott (#42, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-6
|4
|Hannah Wallace (#1, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|8
|1
|1
|3-4
|1
|Mariah Maxie (#15, 5-6, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|3
|Kristin Booker (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|3
|Ai'Naya Williams (#21, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.