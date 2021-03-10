Box: Cardinal Ritter 56, McCluer North 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Cardinal Ritter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|5-5
|2-2
|380/38
|347/35
|Cardinal Ritter
|21-5
|9-0
|1452/145
|1016/102
|McCluer North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Samya Johnson (#2, Sr.)
|12
|4-8
|0-4
|4-6
|0
|Capri Garrett (#5)
|11
|5-8
|0
|1-2
|0
|McCluer North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
