Box: Cardinal Ritter 62, Eureka 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Eureka
|9
|20
|11
|14
|54
|Cardinal Ritter
|17
|17
|11
|17
|62
-
IWA holds off Cardinal Ritter on way to 47th successive win
-
Gillmore leads Collinsville to win over Clayton
-
Eureka makes statement with Visitation Tournament victory against Edwardsville
-
Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational
-
Gray's 19 points help Pattonville over Lafayette
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Eureka
|8-3
|0-0
|632/57
|521/47
|Cardinal Ritter
|7-3
|2-0
|571/52
|380/35
|Eureka
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)
|17
|1
|4
|3-4
|2
|Zoe Cuneio (#32, 5-11, F, So.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-6
|0
|Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-5
|3
|Maison Smith (#14, 5-11, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|4
|Natalie Harty (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|0
|1
|4-4
|4
|Cardinal Ritter
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chantrel Clayton (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|30
|4
|4
|10-10
|2
|Ai'Naya Williams (#21, 6-1, F, So.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|4
|Mariah Maxie (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Arianna Bennett (#33, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Mikala Washington (#10, 5-8, W, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Hannah Wallace (#1, 6-1, W, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.