Box: Cardinal Ritter 62, Eureka 54
1234Final
Eureka920111454
Cardinal Ritter1717111762
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Eureka8-30-0632/57521/47
Cardinal Ritter7-32-0571/52380/35
EurekaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bailey Boulay (#21, 5-11, G, So.)17143-42
Zoe Cuneio (#32, 5-11, F, So.)12502-60
Kaylee Gross (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)10304-53
Maison Smith (#14, 5-11, F, So.)8302-44
Natalie Harty (#15, 5-9, G, Jr.)7014-44
Cardinal RitterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chantrel Clayton (#3, 5-7, G, So.)304410-102
Ai'Naya Williams (#21, 6-1, F, So.)12502-24
Mariah Maxie (#15, 5-6, G, Sr.)11312-21
Arianna Bennett (#33, 6-0, F, Sr.)42004
Mikala Washington (#10, 5-8, W, So.)30100
Hannah Wallace (#1, 6-1, W, So.)2002-21
