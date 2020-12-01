Box: Cardinal Ritter 67, St. Dominic 60

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Dominic
|14
|18
|12
|16
|60
|Cardinal Ritter
|10
|14
|25
|18
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|0-2
|0-0
|102/51
|132/66
|Cardinal Ritter
|1-0
|0-0
|67/34
|60/30
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jessie Blaine (#4, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|17
|4
|0
|9-12
|4
|Ellie Cook (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|15
|2
|0
|11-15
|5
|Makinley Miller (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0-2
|1
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Lily Brengarth (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|5
|Faith Henke (#13, 5-10, F, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cardinal Ritter
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chantel Clayton (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|23
|4
|3
|6-6
|4
|Ai'Naya Williams (#22, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-2
|5
|Hannah Wallace (#1, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-4
|1
|Kristin Booker (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Mariah Maxie (#15, 5-6, G, So.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|1
|Delicia Scott (#42, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|5
|Aliyah Forrest (#5, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
