Box: Cardinal Ritter 67, St. Dominic 60
1234Final
St. Dominic1418121660
Cardinal Ritter1014251867
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic0-20-0102/51132/66
Cardinal Ritter1-00-067/3460/30
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jessie Blaine (#4, 5-11, F, Sr.)17409-124
Ellie Cook (#22, 5-9, G, Jr.)152011-155
Makinley Miller (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)12320-21
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-8, G, Jr.)63002
Lily Brengarth (#33, 5-8, F, Jr.)5201-15
Faith Henke (#13, 5-10, F, So.)51101
Cardinal RitterPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chantel Clayton (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)23436-64
Ai'Naya Williams (#22, 6-2, F, Fr.)12502-25
Hannah Wallace (#1, 6-1, G, Fr.)8022-41
Kristin Booker (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)63005
Mariah Maxie (#15, 5-6, G, So.)6104-41
Delicia Scott (#42, 6-0, F, Sr.)6202-25
Aliyah Forrest (#5, 5-5, G, Sr.)60200
